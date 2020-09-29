Tyler Herro responds to Paul Pierce not calling him ‘bucket’

Tyler Herro responded on Monday to Paul Pierce’s disrespect.

Pierce said on Friday that he wouldn’t call Herro by the “bucket” nickname. Bucket is a reference to Herro being a “walking bucket” and able to score any time. The Boston Celtics legend doesn’t think Herro has earned that name yet.

Herro appeared on “The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” on Monday and responded.

“I averaged more than 11, first of all,” Herro said. “And I think I just averaged about 20 in the Eastern Conference Finals.”

Herro averaged 13.5 points per game during the regular season and is averaging 16.5 points per game in the postseason. Against the Boston Celtics in the conference finals, he averaged 19.2 points per game.

Herro has not yet reached that status yet like Pierce said, but he’s getting there with his great recent play.

The Miami Heat rookie shouldn’t worry too much and instead recognize that Pierce just seems to love slighting people — especially ones from the Heat.