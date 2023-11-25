Tyrese Haliburton admires his own nasty move after dropping defender

Tyrese Haliburton knows a nasty crossover when he sees one. The Indiana Pacers guard made sure to admire his own move Friday against Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson.

The Pacers led the Pistons 49-40 about midway through the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Thompson was defending Haliburton at the top of the key when Pacers center Myles Turner came up to set a pick.

But instead of using the screen to his left, Haliburton burst right and caught Thompson off guard. A quick crossover between the legs from the Pacers All-Star sent the Pistons rookie stumbling into the paint.

Haliburton took a second to savor the moment before draining a three-pointer to complete the highlight.

Tyrese Haliburton took a moment to take in the move before he took the shot pic.twitter.com/2cSndNE1Rz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2023

Haliburton channeled his inner James Harden with the move. Harden memorably dropped Wesley Johnson to his knees with a crossover back in 2018. The 2018 MVP waited an extra second before letting his three-pointer fly.

Haliburton has played like an MVP candidate thus far this season. The Pacers point guard came into Friday’s contest averaging 25.3 points and a league-leading 12.3 assists per game.