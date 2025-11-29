Tyrese Haliburton trolls Wizards during their game

Tyrese Haliburton is still playing the role of the villain, even while injured.

The Indiana Pacers faced off on Friday against the Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. It ended up being an easy victory for the Pacers, who won by a final of 119-86.

With the game already out of hand in the fourth quarter, Haliburton, who was in street clothes on the bench, decided to do some trolling. During a replay review at the 10:02 mark, Haliburton did a crying gesture with his hands in the direction of the Washington bench.

tyrese haliburton is acting like he's "crying" directed at the wizards bench



Indiana was already up big at the time, leading 97-73. As a result, Haliburton felt comfortable at that point engaging in some antics.

The two-time All-Star Haliburton led Indiana to a memorable NBA Finals berth last season but tore his Achilles during Game 7 of the Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who ultimately went on to win the series. As a result, Haliburton will not play at all this season for the Pacers, who obviously miss him at a hapless 3-16 on the year (even with Friday’s victory).

Still, Haliburton, who has long enjoyed playing the role of the heel, continues to troll from the sidelines this season. Last month, it was Milwaukee on the receiving end of a Haliburton barb during a game.