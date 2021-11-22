Tyronn Lue explains his funny TikTok ad with Allen Iverson

Tyronn Lue will always be associated with Allen Iverson after getting son’d by The Answer in 2001. Now Lue is explaining what led to the two’s funny recent collaboration.

The LA Clippers head coach Lue spoke on Sunday about his recent TikTok commercial with Iverson. In the ad, the two try to recreate a famous viral video from the platform and are dumbfounded how to do so. Take a look.

Allen Iverson doing a TikTok commercial with Ty Lue is so damn funny

pic.twitter.com/GvU0PtcoiK — Buddy X (@MikeTroy81) November 14, 2021

“I have some good people working for me,” said Lue of the commercial, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “They got me an opportunity. AI, it was great to see him. Haven’t seen him in a while. Fun.”

The ad was a great callback to Lue’s forever connection to Iverson thanks to the latter stepping over the former in a legendary 2001 NBA Finals moment. To his credit though, Lue has always been a great sport about it, once even posing with a fan who mocked him over the moment.