Victor Oladipo was absent from Heat team photo for odd reason

Victor Oladipo pulled a Clay Aiken and went invisible for the Miami Heat’s official team photo on Saturday.

The Heat guard was noticeably absent from the team’s 2021-22 snapshots, which were taken a day ahead of their playoff opener on Sunday. All other players, coaches, and staff were present for the photo, even including two-way players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported the reason for Oladipo’s absence — the veteran guard did not make it in time for the photo, which was taken before practice. Oladipo was on time for and participated in practice however.

The two-time All-Star was indeed seen shooting around at practice.

Doesn’t look like Victor Oladipo was in the team photo but he was at practice today. pic.twitter.com/quiAU538CU — Giselle Espinales (@GiselleSports) April 16, 2022

Oladipo returned from injury for the Heat in March. He had his best game of the year in the team’s regular season finale, scoring 40 points (albeit as Miami rested most of their regulars). Oladipo is on a one-year deal though and will be a free agent after the season.

It is not clear why the Heat did not wait until Oladipo arrived to take the photo or even hold the session after practice instead. Regardless, at least this is not the weirdest thing to happen with an official team photo.