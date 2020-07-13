Report: Victor Oladipo could take part in resumed season

Victor Oladipo said earlier this month that he was leaning toward not participating in the resumption of the NBA season out of fear of suffering an injury, but the Indiana Pacers star may have had a change of heart.

Oladipo has been taking part in scrimmages in Orlando with the Pacers and there is now optimism that he will play again this season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo has been fully participating in five-on-five scrimmages in Orlando, and there’s now optimism around his playing status, sources say. https://t.co/bJ8OLRjmIA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

Oladipo said recently that he wants to join his teammates in Orlando but is concerned about the risks involved, including the possibility of suffering a soft tissue injury. The star guard missed a full year after suffering a ruptured quad in January 2019 and was just starting to get back into the swing of things before the season was postponed.

In 13 games this season, Oladipo has averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The former No. 2 overall pick played in just 36 games last year before suffering the torn quad. He admitted that he was not back to full strength yet before the season was shut down.

The Pacers have a chance to make a playoff run, as they are 39-26 and currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Having a health Oladipo in the lineup could make them a sleeper in Orlando.