Victor Oladipo sends great tweet ahead of free agency

NBA free agency is officially set to begin on Thursday evening, and veteran point guard Victor Oladipo seems excited about what it will bring for him.

Hours before the start of free agency, Oladipo tweeted a meme featuring a quote from “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.” The quote reads, “How quickly they forget, but soon they will remember.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/VicOladipo/status/1542518867213160449

The message from Oladipo seems obvious. The two-time All-Star was one of the best players in the NBA a few years back, but injuries have derailed his career. He played in just eight games for the Miami Heat during the regular season this year but saw his role increase during the playoffs.

Oladipo played 23.0 minutes per game and averaged 9.7 points during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. He scored 23 points and hit 4-of-7 three-pointers in Game 4. He has shown flashes of the player who was a star with the Indiana Pacers, but his health will always be a concern.

From the sound of it, Oladipo feels healthy and ready to make a big impact for whichever team signs him.