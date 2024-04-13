Victor Wembanyama had the most unbelievable 3-minute stretch vs. Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama on Friday had one of the most mesmerizing scoring outbursts of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

Wemby’s scoring binge started with over eight minutes left in the third quarter as the Spurs trailed 81-60 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Wembanyama poured in 17 points from the 8:05 mark to the 5:22 mark or less than three minutes of game action. The feat already sounds amazing on paper. But it was how the Spurs star got his points that got the fans on their feet.

WEMBY 17 PTS IN 3 MIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/ig4dvRxNn8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2024

Wembanyama hit several pull-up threes, including one from Steph Curry range. He also had a couple of finishes at the rim that rendered Nikola Jokic completely helpless on defense.

By the time Wemby’s scoring run ended, the Spurs’ deficit was down to just eight points. San Antonio carried over the momentum to complete a 23-point comeback win in the closing seconds.

Devonté Graham comes up CLUTCH for the @spurs win! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/CWlkhfEyQh — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 13, 2024

Wembanyama finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists on 12/27 shooting.

Wembanyama is clearly a future face of the NBA. But the San Antonio Spurs rookie continues to prove that he’s already a superstar in the present.