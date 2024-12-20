Victor Wembanyama gets his bizarre technical foul rescinded by NBA

The NBA is once again admitting to an erroneous technical foul.

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama was whistled for a very questionable T in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Wembanyama got posterized on a drive from the right wing by Atlanta forward De’Andre Hunter, who then proceeded to stare down Wembanyama as he hit the deck. Wembanyama then responded with a couple of words for Hunter … and the two players were given double technical fouls.

While the technical for taunting on Hunter was appropriate, Wembanyama’s technical might have been the first time ever that we saw a player get T’d up for being dunked on and stared at. The NBA agreed too that Wembanyama’s T was mistaken and announced on Friday that they were rescinding it upon league review.

Victor Wembanyama’s (SAS) technical foul at 0:11 of the 4th quarter on 12/19/24 (vs. ATL) has been rescinded upon league office review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 20, 2024

Wembanyama also got the last laugh on Hunter during the game, ripping off eight points in the overtime period that ensued to finish with 42 on the evening and lead the Spurs to a 133-126 victory over the Hawks.

This now marks at least the third time this season that the NBA has retroactively taken away an incorrect technical foul call. Russell Westbrook got a soft technical foul rescinded last month, and just a few days ago, an Oklahoma City Thunder player had a T for celebrating reversed as well.