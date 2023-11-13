Victor Wembanyama goes viral after getting cooked by Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson is not exactly known for his slick handles. But the Miami Heat sharpshooter unveiled one nasty move Sunday that left Victor Wembanyama in the dust.

The Heat held on for a 118-113 win over Wemby’s San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Robinson got the start at shooting guard in place of an injured Tyler Herro. The Michigan alum made the most of his opportunity by scoring a team-high 26 points on 8/16 shooting.

Robinson’s heightened confidence was on full display when he completely fooled Wembanyama midway through the third quarter.

The 29-year-old guard had Wembanyama on an isolation near the left baseline. Robinson gave Wemby a light bump, faked that he was going to move back out, then drove right by the 7’4″ Frenchman for an uncontested layup.

Duncan Robinson just took Victor Wembanyama to school 🤭 pic.twitter.com/H1YhzdgDjn — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 13, 2023

Here’s another angle of Robinson’s move. The subtle hesitation resembles the dribble move called “The Smitty,” which was popularized by former NBA player Steve Smith.

Duncan Robinson hit Wemby with the Smitty! He also had a game-high 26 PTS in Miami's 5th straight winpic.twitter.com/Rd2iMYErjE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2023

Robinson had yet to score 20 points in a game this season before his 26-point outburst against the Spurs.

The Robinson-Wembanyama moment also generated a hilarious meme. It’s only fitting that a player named Duncan Robinson was responsible for schooling Wembanyama. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Wembanyama represent the Spurs franchise’s three first-overall picks.

All three 1st overall picks by the Spurs in one photo pic.twitter.com/TCnuhz0ku3 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 13, 2023

In a rookie campaign that’s been filled with Wemby highlights, Robinson reminded fans that the teenage sensation was not completely infallible.