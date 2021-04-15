Video: 76ers fans taunt Kevin Durant during win over Nets

Philadelphia 76ers fans got the chance to taunt Kevin Durant a bit during Wednesday’s game.

Joel Embiid was at the free throw line late in the Sixers’ 123-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets. As he was at the line, Sixers fans broke out with the “KD sucks” chant.

Pretty loud “KD sucks” chant for a limited crowd in Philly. pic.twitter.com/hwSWiQMdac — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) April 15, 2021

That was a pretty loud chant for only having an attendance of 4,094 fans at Wells Fargo Center for the game.

The Sixers and Nets are competing at the top of the Eastern Conference. Thanks to their win, the Sixers have the top spot in the East by a game over Brooklyn. The Bucks are also in the mix with those two as the top teams in the East. But there is definitely a rivalry brewing, which explains the fans’ behavior.

It’s really nice to hear fans taunting an opposing player again. Even one player said as much this week, though we’re not sure Durant would feel similarly.