Video: Bobby Portis was so disrespectful laughing in Chris Paul’s face

Bobby Portis had a disrespectful act for Chris Paul during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Portis’ Bucks were leading the Suns 84-82 in the fourth quarter. Portis was breaking to the basket on a drive and was being defended by Paul, who slapped the ball out of Portis’ hands. The ball went out of bounds, and there was a dispute over who last touched the ball.

Cameron Johnson went to referee Scott Foster to plead that the ball was off Portis. Paul wanted to say the same to Foster, but Portis blocked Paul from approaching the ref.

The disrespectful part was Portis straight up laughing in Paul’s face as he blocked his much shorter counterpart.

Bobby Portis blocks CP3 from complaining to the ref pic.twitter.com/KbK7AoaDpO — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 21, 2021

That’s just mean. Just because the man is smaller than you doesn’t mean you have to pick on him like that, Bobby!