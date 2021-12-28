Video: Christian Wood’s horrible pass drills woman in stands

Christian Wood’s attempt to play basketball on Monday night instead ended up looking like something out of a Leslie Nielsen movie.

The Houston Rockets big man tried to throw an outlet pass to a teammate at the end of the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for Wood (and even more unfortunately for one poor bystander), the two-handed chuck sailed on him and went into the stands. It ended up hitting a woman who was walking by, catching her right in the noggin.

Christian Wood's pass really smacked a fan in the stands 😅 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/EXDYt616fZ — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) December 28, 2021

You almost have to be impressed with how badly Wood missed the mark on that pass. That had to be at least 15 feet off from its intended target. Even worse is that the Hornets ended up scoring on a buzzer-beater on the ensuing possession, adding insult to (the woman’s) injury.

As horrendous as Wood’s pass was, the whole episode is probably a good reminder of Rule No. 1 when attending sporting events: always be paying attention during a live-ball situation. At least the woman appears to be in better shape than the last fan who got pegged by an errant pass at a Charlotte game.