Video: David Bakhtiari goes viral for beer chug at Bucks game

David Bakhtiari’s beer-chugging has become a tradition of sorts at Milwaukee Bucks games this postseason. He was at it again on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers offensive lineman was shown on the big screen at Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He knew exactly what they were showing him for and immediately got down to business.

This time, Bakhtiari downed two beers immediately. Then he tossed the baton to his father, who also chugged a beer.

That was impressive. Just don’t let Aaron Rodgers around to kill the vibe.