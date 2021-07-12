Video: David Bakhtiari goes viral for beer chug at Bucks game
David Bakhtiari’s beer-chugging has become a tradition of sorts at Milwaukee Bucks games this postseason. He was at it again on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers offensive lineman was shown on the big screen at Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He knew exactly what they were showing him for and immediately got down to business.
This time, Bakhtiari downed two beers immediately. Then he tossed the baton to his father, who also chugged a beer.
What's more #Wisconsin than chugging a beer? #Packers @DavidBakhtiari goes for not one but two pic.twitter.com/EFalCZYWIN
— Margaret Naczek (@MNaczekMBJ) July 12, 2021
That was impressive. Just don’t let Aaron Rodgers around to kill the vibe.