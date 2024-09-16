Video shows Celtics’ Derrick White in altercation at Colorado football game

Fresh off winning an NBA title and an Olympic gold medal this summer, Derrick White had a far less glamorous sports experience over the weekend.

TMZ Sports released video on Monday of the Boston Celtics guard White getting involved in an altercation at a Colorado football game. White is an alum of Colorado and was in attendance Saturday as the Buffaloes played on the road against rivals Colorado State.

The video showed White in the stands behind the goalposts getting in the face of a man, who then swung a fist at White. He made contact with White’s head, knocking White’s cap off. The man was then subdued by bystanders and security while White largely disengaged from the situation (though he did have to be held back while yelling and pointing angrily).

Here is the video from TMZ Sports:

#NBA star #DerrickWhite was hit in the head by a spinning backfist on Saturday, new video obtained by @TMZ_Sports shows. Full story here: https://t.co/GIfoacuOVO pic.twitter.com/OVQmiEfqTO — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2024

TMZ reports that White got into a verbal spat with some Colorado State fans when Colorado began seizing control of the game in the second quarter. The above video was then reportedly taken in the third quarter when Colorado had put the game out of reach. Colorado would ultimately win 28-9.

Law enforcement eventually arrived to break up the scuffle, and White was seen exiting the area via a nearby staircase. No police report was filed over the incident though, TMZ adds.

White, now 30, played his college ball at Colorado from 2016-17 (after transferring from nearby UCCS). Now known as one of the NBA’s top role players, the two-time All-Defensive selection White had some classic viral moments with the Celtics during their championship run this year. But this time around, White went viral for the wrong reason — getting clocked in the head as a spectator at a football game.