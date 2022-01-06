Video: Dirk Nowitzki cracks funny joke at jersey retirement ceremony

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was honored by the team on Wednesday night with a ceremony to retire his jersey. The lifelong Mavs forward spoke to the crowd in attendance and even showed his sense of humor.

As he was rolling through some thank-yous, Dirk acknowledged his father-in-law, who traveled from Sweden. Then Dirk joked to his father-in-law, saying “what I appreciate most about you is your daughter.”

Dirk: "My father in law is here today… what I appreciate most about you is your daughter" 😂 pic.twitter.com/grmsXDNHcy — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 6, 2022

That is a great line. It makes you wonder whether the father-in-law should be peeved or pleased with it.

Dirk has been married to his wife, Jessica Olsson, since 2012. They met in 2010, meaning she was part of his life for the second part of his career.

Dirk was drafted by Dallas in the first round in 1998. He spent 21 seasons with the Mavs, making 14 All-Star teams, winning an NBA MVP award, NBA Finals MVP award, and leading them to a title. He stuck with them through thick and thin, never once playing for another team. Not many players do that, especially in this age of superteams. His dedication to Dallas is a big part of what makes his legacy so special.

Photo: Nov 22, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki smiles to the crowd during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports