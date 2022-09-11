Video: Draymond Green got into it with Akron players at Michigan State game

Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior.

Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.

The video showed Green, wearing a dark green hat, in the back of the end zone stepping towards the Akron players and shouting at them along with other members of his entourage. A security or staff member was then seen asking Green and the others to move back. Check it out.

DRAYMOND AND THE BASKETBALL DAWGS GOING AT THE AKRON FOOTBALL TEAM 🐶pic.twitter.com/VG1t8uwvPB — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) September 10, 2022

Green must have gotten into Akron’s heads, as they came out and got turned into purée by Michigan State. The No. 14-ranked Spartans blanked Akron, winning by a comical final of 52-0 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

This is textbook behavior though from the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Green. We know that he runs his mouth at anybody in his path, be they guys in uniform, guys in suits, and everyone else in between.