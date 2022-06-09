Video: Draymond Green gets testy with reporter asking about his podcast

Draymond Green got testy with a reporter after his Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night 116-100 to the Boston Celtics.

One media member asked Green after the game whether the Warriors forward may have been concerned about the Celtics listening to his podcast for inside information. Green seemed annoyed and insulted by the query.

“You reaching for something … reaching heavy,” he said.

Green then mocked the reporter for suggesting the Celtics could be getting any information from the Warriors forward’s show, which he has been conducting throughout the postseason.

Draymond gets annoyed with reporter who asked if he was worried the Celtics were listening to his podcast for intel pic.twitter.com/JbIQzXIR9K — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 9, 2022

Green knew that hosting a podcast throughout the postseason would bring him attention. He would receive positive attention after wins, but he had to know people would point to his “misplaced priorities” following losses.

The only way for Green to shut up the critics is by winning the championship. If he does that, then he will have proof that conducting his own show doesn’t prevent his team from winning a title. If his team loses, he will take all sorts of blame.