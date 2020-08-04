Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo restrained from going after Donta Hall

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets squared off in a matinee game on Tuesday, but the early tip-off certainly did not result in a lack of enthusiasm from the players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nets forward Donta Hall came very close to getting into a physical confrontation in the first half. Hall aggressively shoved Giannis to the floor while the two were fighting for rebounding position, and Antetokounmpo did not appreciate it. He sprung up and was about to go after Hall before being restrained by an official. You could clearly see the reigning NBA MVP tell the ref, “I’m gonna f— him up.”

Giannis telling the referee "I'm gonna f*** him up" is killing me pic.twitter.com/ByfzvL7JAt — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 4, 2020

That is not the first time we have seen Giannis go after an opponent over what he perceived to be excessive contact.

The Bucks went into halftime trailing against the Nets, who are playing without Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie and more. Perhaps that added to Antetokounmpo’s frustration.