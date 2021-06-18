Video: James Harden is so sick of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine

James Harden has had absolutely enough with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine.

Antetokounmpo has a lengthy routine before attempting free throws. He likes to stare at the basket, take a few deep breaths, and practice his stroke before getting the ball to attempt a shot.

During Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series on Thursday between the Nets and Bucks in Milwaukee, Harden could not keep his frustration to himself.

Midway through the first quarter, Harden seemed frustrated.

“Yo!!!!” James Harden has had enough of Giannis taking forever to take a free throw pic.twitter.com/GRpZXFTj2o — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2021

Then later in the first quarter, Harden threw his hands up because he had had enough.

Harden during Giannis' free throw routine pic.twitter.com/sAAwVve0Ff — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2021

Even some fans were counting aloud over how long Giannis was taking. Players are only supposed to have 10 seconds to attempt a free throw.

Antetokounmpo is pretty widely liked among fans, but the free throw stuff might just force some to turn on him.