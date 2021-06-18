 Skip to main content
Video: James Harden is so sick of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine

June 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

James Harden has had absolutely enough with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine.

Antetokounmpo has a lengthy routine before attempting free throws. He likes to stare at the basket, take a few deep breaths, and practice his stroke before getting the ball to attempt a shot.

During Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series on Thursday between the Nets and Bucks in Milwaukee, Harden could not keep his frustration to himself.

Midway through the first quarter, Harden seemed frustrated.

Then later in the first quarter, Harden threw his hands up because he had had enough.

Even some fans were counting aloud over how long Giannis was taking. Players are only supposed to have 10 seconds to attempt a free throw.

Antetokounmpo is pretty widely liked among fans, but the free throw stuff might just force some to turn on him.

