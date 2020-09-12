Video: Jaylen Brown remains in game after slipping after dunk

Jaylen Brown remained in the game against the Toronto Raptors for Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Friday night even after slipping after a dunk.

The Boston Celtics guard was on a fast break after taking a long pass in transition in the fourth quarter and went up for a dunk. He slipped after coming down and ended up doing something similar to the splits.

Jaylen Brown slips after his dunk and goes down. Brown is back on the floor. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/3tQw7eVhMQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 12, 2020

The Raptors took a timeout after the dunk, and Brown remained in the game.

Brown went 10-of-17 for 21 points in Boston’s 92-87 win to clinch the series. The Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.