Video: Joel Embiid gets flagrant foul for kicking Nets’ Nic Claxton

Joel Embiid pulled a Draymond Green during Thursday’s game.

The Philadelphia 76ers center Embiid was hit with a flagrant foul in the first quarter of Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets for kicking Nets counterpart Nic Claxton. The two got tangled up when Claxton threw down an alley-oop dunk from teammate Mikal Bridges, knocking over Embiid in the process. Claxton then attempted to step over Embiid, who responded by kicking at Claxton’s leg and groin area.

Joel Embiid kicks Nic Claxton after Claxton steps over him 😳pic.twitter.com/9I1OTwqxgz — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 20, 2023

Here is another angle of the incident.

Joel Embiid kicks Claxton after he stood over him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/hGWeiE8AnP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 20, 2023

Embiid was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for the kick, and Claxton was handed a technical foul for the step-over.

The 76ers won twice at home to go up on the Nets 2-0, but Thursday’s game was the first of the series to be held in Brooklyn. As for Embiid and Claxton, there may be something a little extra there since the latter had dissed some of the 76ers during the regular season.