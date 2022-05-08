 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 7, 2022

Video shows play where Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee

May 7, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jordan Poole grabs Ja Morant

Ja Morant left Saturday night’s Game 3 between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury, and a play by Jordan Poole may have led to the injury.

Poole was seen reaching and pulling back against Morant’s knee as two Warriors players trapped the Grizzlies guard near halfcourt.

Morant stayed in the game briefly but then left and did not return.

Here is the video angle that makes the play look much worse:

Morant left without talking to reporters. He had a slight limp.

Morant had 34 points in 36 minutes during his team’s 142-112 loss to fall behind 2-1 in the series.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was not happy over the play.

One angle made Poole’s play look really bad. But looking at the other angle makes it seem evident that Poole was just trying to reach for the ball to pry it loose.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus