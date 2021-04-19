Video: Kristaps Porzingis pushes Moe Harkless during confrontation

Kristaps Porzingis shoved Moe Harkless during a confrontation between the men on Sunday night.

Porzingis’ Dallas Mavericks had the ball in the third quarter against Harkless’ Sacramento Kings. Porzingis set a screen and then rolled down low to the post, where he was guarded by Harkless. Porzingis was calling for the ball because of the height mismatch, but Harkless nudged him before the ball arrived, causing the ball to go out of bounds.

Harkless appeared to say something to Porzingis. Porzingis then got in his opponent’s face and shoved Harkless.

Porzingis and Moe Harkless got into it pic.twitter.com/ldyesg2Pey — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 19, 2021

The two were charged for double technical fouls for the play.

Sacramento was leading by 17 at the time of the incident and held on to their lead for the 121-107 victory. Porzingis only had nine points on 3/14 shooting. Harkless had eight points on 2/8 shooting.