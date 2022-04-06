Video of Lakers announcer Stu Lantz caught on hot mic goes viral

This season definitely appears to have broken longtime Los Angeles Lakers announcer Stu Lantz.

Before Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, video went viral of Lantz, who was apparently caught on a hot mic, calling for the Suns to put the Lakers out of their misery.

“SOS, DD,” Lantz could be heard saying on the air during pregame warmups. “Get this over with. Put us out of our misery.”

Take a listen.

I agree with Stu Lantz on this. Put the Lakers out of our misery Suns. pic.twitter.com/xcHEslFPQs — Gieson Cacho (@gcacho) April 6, 2022

According to Urban Dictionary, “SOS DD” is an acronym for “same old s–t, different day.”

The 31-47 Lakers entered play on Tuesday on the brink of mathematical elimination from making the play-in tournament. The San Antonio Spurs also defeated the Denver Nuggets earlier in the day, meaning that a loss to the NBA-best Suns would end the Lakers’ playoff hopes altogether.

Lantz, 75, is one of the longest-tenured team announcers in sports, having served as the Lakers’ TV color commentator since 1987. That means Lantz has seen and been through a lot of ups-and-downs with the team. But this miserable season appears to have flabbergasted even him. Lantz is not the only one in the organization either who seemingly can’t wait for their year from hell to just end already.

Photo: Feb 11, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Stu Lantz