Video: Did Luka Doncic snub Paul George on jersey swap?

Did Luka Doncic snub Paul George on their jersey swap on Sunday? Some were left wondering that after their conversation ended oddly.

George’s Los Angeles Clippers beat Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks 126-111 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series to advance to the conference semifinals. George and Doncic had a nice conversation and embrace after Game 7. Towards the end of their conversation, George took off his jersey as if he were ready to swap with Doncic.

Doncic didn’t complete the swap though.

Assuming George was looking to swap jerseys, it’s possible Doncic reminded the Clippers star of COVID-19 protocols. The NBA hasn’t wanted players swapping jerseys during the pandemic. Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo tried to do it back in January and were stopped, but they found a way to make the exchange after leaving the court. Doncic and George did that, too.

And yes, Luka said he did exchange jerseys with Paul George postgame, just didn't do it on the court. https://t.co/BzX1donMYi — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 6, 2021

The Clippers lost the first two games of the series but rallied to win it. They also became the only team to win at home in the series when they won Game 7.

Doncic scored 46 points in his team’s loss, which is likely why Clippers players showed him so much love on the court afterword.