Video: Mike Breen hilariously called Tacko Fall ‘Taco Bell’

Mike Breen probably eats a lot of fast food from the sound of it.

The acclaimed NBA announcer, who also serves as the lead play-by-play guy for the New York Knicks, made the funniest mistake during Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics. As Celtics center Tacko Fall pulled in a loose ball in the third quarter, Breen accidentally called the seven-footer “Taco Bell.” Breen quickly caught his error however, blaming it on a lack of sleep.

Take a listen to the hilarious clip:

“You must be hungry, bro.” Mike Breen accidentally called Tacko Fall "Taco Bell" on the broadcast @shaqtin pic.twitter.com/Vom2BZpPka — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2021

It’s unclear if Breen had the Crunchwrap Supreme on his mind or was just looking to get a head start on Taco Tuesday. But the Knicks won the Sunday matinee game by a 96-92 final, giving everybody plenty of time to get lunch.

That said though, Breen may be the last of a dying breed here. After all, Taco Bell is not too popular in NBA circles these days.