 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 25, 2021

Video: Nuggets blew the last play against the Wizards so badly

February 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets blew their game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night with a mental fart at the end.

Denver was down by two points 112-110 with around five seconds left and the clock ticking down. Jamal Murray had the ball for a 3-on-1. Even though the lone Wizards defender went out to Murray, the other two Nuggets players hung out by the three-point line, even though they would have had a wide open layup to tie the game. Take a look at the video:

Former NBA player Jared Sullinger summed up the issue.

That was not heads-up basketball. Facundo Campazzo ended up taking and missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer. You have to wonder what Michael Porter Jr. was thinking. He had a clear open path to the basket and decided to hang out at the 3-point line next to Campazzo. What a blown opportunity.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called it a “wasted opportunity.”

Murray said he expected Porter to cut to the basket. He also said he should have shot the ball instead of passing it.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus