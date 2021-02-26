Video: Nuggets blew the last play against the Wizards so badly
The Denver Nuggets blew their game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night with a mental fart at the end.
Denver was down by two points 112-110 with around five seconds left and the clock ticking down. Jamal Murray had the ball for a 3-on-1. Even though the lone Wizards defender went out to Murray, the other two Nuggets players hung out by the three-point line, even though they would have had a wide open layup to tie the game. Take a look at the video:
Nuggets have a 3 on 1 fast break down 2 in the final seconds and **FART NOISE** pic.twitter.com/sq7RUZU458
— Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) February 26, 2021
Former NBA player Jared Sullinger summed up the issue.
3 on 1 and everybody runs to the 3 . I hate new basketball https://t.co/EucazBGh7q
— Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) February 26, 2021
That was not heads-up basketball. Facundo Campazzo ended up taking and missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer. You have to wonder what Michael Porter Jr. was thinking. He had a clear open path to the basket and decided to hang out at the 3-point line next to Campazzo. What a blown opportunity.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone called it a “wasted opportunity.”
Michael Malone: “We need a layup. It was a 3-on-1 break. …. Wasted opportunity there.”
— Mike Singer (@msinger) February 26, 2021
Murray said he expected Porter to cut to the basket. He also said he should have shot the ball instead of passing it.
Jamal Murray put this game on him. He said he should’ve shot it or given Facu a better pass. Also said he expected Porter to cut to the basket. But he came back to the ball was in his hands, and he should’ve shot it.
— Mike Singer (@msinger) February 26, 2021