Video: Nuggets blew the last play against the Wizards so badly

The Denver Nuggets blew their game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night with a mental fart at the end.

Denver was down by two points 112-110 with around five seconds left and the clock ticking down. Jamal Murray had the ball for a 3-on-1. Even though the lone Wizards defender went out to Murray, the other two Nuggets players hung out by the three-point line, even though they would have had a wide open layup to tie the game. Take a look at the video:

Nuggets have a 3 on 1 fast break down 2 in the final seconds and **FART NOISE** pic.twitter.com/sq7RUZU458 — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) February 26, 2021

Former NBA player Jared Sullinger summed up the issue.

3 on 1 and everybody runs to the 3 . I hate new basketball https://t.co/EucazBGh7q — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) February 26, 2021

That was not heads-up basketball. Facundo Campazzo ended up taking and missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer. You have to wonder what Michael Porter Jr. was thinking. He had a clear open path to the basket and decided to hang out at the 3-point line next to Campazzo. What a blown opportunity.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called it a “wasted opportunity.”

Michael Malone: “We need a layup. It was a 3-on-1 break. …. Wasted opportunity there.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 26, 2021

Murray said he expected Porter to cut to the basket. He also said he should have shot the ball instead of passing it.