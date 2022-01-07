Video: RJ Barrett beats Celtics with buzzer-beater

The New York Knicks completed a comeback against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and it was RJ Barrett who delivered the final knockout punch.

The Knicks were taking out the ball in a 105-105 game with 1.5 seconds left. They inbounded to Barrett, who was well-defended. Despite the tough coverage, Barrett got a shot off and made it to win the game.

RJ Barrett banker to win it! pic.twitter.com/vZqYiJ8prH — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) January 7, 2022

That counted as a 3-pointer and gave the Knicks a 108-105 win.

Not only was the degree of difficulty for the shot very high, but Barrett was only 3/14 in the game prior to making that shot, so he had been struggling.

If Barrett was the hero, then Evan Fournier was the big star for the Knicks. Fournier shot 15/25 for 41 points and went 10/14 on threes to help the comeback.

The Knicks trailed by 25 in the second quarter and by 20 in the third quarter. Fournier helped keep them in the game, and then Barrett delivered the winning shot.