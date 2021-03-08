Video: Steph Curry casually makes 3-pointer from near halfcourt
Steph Curry showed off his crazy range during the All-Star Game on Sunday night.
Chef Curry was cooking early on in the game. During the first quarter, he bombed a 3-point attempt from just inside the halfcourt line.
Logo Curry pic.twitter.com/yz8nmlDPl3
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2021
The Golden State Warriors guard nearly tied an NBA All-Star Game record with six 3-pointers in one half (seven is the record for a half). He even showed off his dunking skills on an alley-oop.
Is it too late to get Steph in the Dunk Contest ⁉️#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2nKkA7ouOr
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021
When the Chef gets cooking, he’s hard to stop. That was the case on Sunday as he gave the fans a show.