Video: Steph Curry casually makes 3-pointer from near halfcourt

March 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry

Steph Curry showed off his crazy range during the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Chef Curry was cooking early on in the game. During the first quarter, he bombed a 3-point attempt from just inside the halfcourt line.

The Golden State Warriors guard nearly tied an NBA All-Star Game record with six 3-pointers in one half (seven is the record for a half). He even showed off his dunking skills on an alley-oop.

When the Chef gets cooking, he’s hard to stop. That was the case on Sunday as he gave the fans a show.

