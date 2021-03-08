Video: Steph Curry casually makes 3-pointer from near halfcourt

Steph Curry showed off his crazy range during the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Chef Curry was cooking early on in the game. During the first quarter, he bombed a 3-point attempt from just inside the halfcourt line.

Logo Curry pic.twitter.com/yz8nmlDPl3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2021

The Golden State Warriors guard nearly tied an NBA All-Star Game record with six 3-pointers in one half (seven is the record for a half). He even showed off his dunking skills on an alley-oop.

Is it too late to get Steph in the Dunk Contest ⁉️#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2nKkA7ouOr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021

When the Chef gets cooking, he’s hard to stop. That was the case on Sunday as he gave the fans a show.