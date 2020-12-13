Video: Steph Curry shows off new pregame shot from tunnel

Stephen Curry is known for making a shot from the tunnel before games, but he took things to another level on Saturday.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets in their first preseason game. Without fans in attendance, Curry went through a tunnel in the stands a level above the floor. He then swished a sweet shot from the elevated spot.

Steph from the STANDS pic.twitter.com/v4QQU7wTza — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 13, 2020

Steph’s new pregame “tunnel” shot pic.twitter.com/8iWbAvZCgJ — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) December 13, 2020

That was pretty awesome, though we doubt Curry keeps it up once fans begin attending games.

The 32-year-old only played in five games last season due to a hand injury and the Warriors failing to qualify for the restarted season in Orlando. Golden State is probably eager to get things going this year after last season was a disaster.

Photo: Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0