Video: Texas State commit Shawn Jones shatters backboard during HS game

Shawn Jones is introducing himself to the greater basketball world in emphatic fashion.

Jones, a three-star forward who plays for Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Tex. went viral Friday for destroying a backboard with a powerful dunk during a game. Jones came flying in off a missed shot and took the rim right off the backboard, leaving a trail of broken glass in his midst.

Check out the video, which was posted to Twitter by the mother of Jones’ Shadow Creek teammate, Cameron Amboree.

Here is a picture of the aftermath of Jones’ dunk.

Jones committed to Texas State this past September. He is the No. 63-ranked small forward in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

It is rare to see shattered backboards nowadays in this era of reinforced rims. The last really impressive one that we saw at the high school level occurred nearly a decade ago.