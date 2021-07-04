Video: Trae Young could not believe he was called for a technical foul

Trae Young was in disbelief after being called for a technical foul in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Young’s Hawks were trailing the Milwaukee Bucks 39-33 in the second quarter. Young delivered a bounce pass to Clint Capela, who was fouled. Young raised his arms up in a questioning motion towards official Eric Lewis. He said something and got called by Lewis for a technical foul.

Young couldn’t believe and could be seen asking, “what did I do?”

Trae got a tech for saying something to the ref. pic.twitter.com/eaFxnNSWY4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2021

Khris Middleton took both technical free throws for the Bucks and made them to extend the lead to seven.

Young seemed bothered that he thought he was talking with Lewis but got called. Maybe they were the “magic words,” Reggie Miller speculated on the TNT telecast.