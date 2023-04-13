Warriors get big status update on Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors will get some noteworthy help when they open the playoffs on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play after nearly two months away, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Warriors are likely to bring Wiggins off the bench initially as they work on getting him in shape to play 30 minutes per game.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2023

Wiggins has been away from the team since February. It was recently revealed that the cause of the personal absence was a serious health issue within his family.

Wiggins averaged 17.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on the season, and his return will be a welcome boost to the Warriors as they make a bid to repeat as champions. Expect to see him in the starting lineup within a few games once he gets back up to speed.