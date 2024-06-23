Report: Warriors considering notable move with Chris Paul

Chris Paul’s first season with the Golden State Warriors didn’t quite go according to plan, but they may still be able to get some value out of him.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports this week that the Warriors are considering trading Paul. Slater notes that the team is actively searching for ways to upgrade the roster, including potentially using Paul’s non-guaranteed $30 million contract for next season as a flexible trade chip. The Warriors have also spoken with Paul about potentially pushing his June 28 contract deadline (at which point his deal would become fully guaranteed) into July if needed, Slater adds.

As it stands right now, the 12-time All-Star Paul, 39, doesn’t have a penny guaranteed of that $30 million. That would indeed make him an interesting trade candidate as an opposing team could either dump Paul outright after acquiring him or keep him around as veteran depth (either at his $30 million figure or at a reduced rate in a waive-and-re-sign scenario).

Paul averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game for the Warriors this past season in what was mainly a bench role. His days as a starter in the league are likely finished. But Paul already has multiple potential suitors in just the West alone, and his (temporarily) favorable contract situation could help grease the wheels on a possible trade.