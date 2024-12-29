Draymond Green airballs, drops loud F-bombs on Warriors teammate

Draymond Green dished out some friendly fire Saturday during the Golden State Warriors’ 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors led the Suns 75-74 with just under six minutes left in the third quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. Golden State guard Buddy Hield got the ball along the right wing and tried to loft a pass to Green that was nearly intercepted.

Green saved Hield from committing a turnover by leaping to grab the ball before any Suns players could. But with the shot clock winding down, Green had to put up a contested three-pointer that did not even graze the rim.

After the ball went out of bounds, Green chastised Hield with some fiery words.

“Wake the f–k up! Or go sit the f–k down! S–t!” Green yelled at Hield’s direction.

Draymond Green CUSSING OUT Buddy Hield 😭 “Wake the f^ck up. Or go sit the f^ck down. SH*T” pic.twitter.com/2hYyIGuUKo — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 29, 2024

Green was asked about the moment after the game. The Warriors veteran did not regret cursing out his teammate one bit.

“Mics catch everything today,” said Green. “I don’t care. I’ll say it right into the mic.”

Microphones caught Draymond Green lighting into Buddy Hield tonight (“Wake the f*** up or go sit the f*** down”). He went into detail about that moment and the general leadership this team needs. “Mics catch everything today. I don’t care. I’ll say it right into the mic.” pic.twitter.com/phIqnncLfo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 29, 2024

Hield did not exactly respond well to Green’s profanity-laced message. He went 0/4 from three-point range throughout the rest of the third quarter and did not touch the floor during the final period. Hield finished the game scoreless on a 0/7 shooting clip.

Green had one of his best games of the season. The former Defensive Player of the Year tallied 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Despite his airballed three, Green still went 3/5 from downtown in the Warriors’ win over the Suns.