Report: Warriors are ‘most engaged team’ in trade talks for 1 star player

The Golden State Warriors are in need of offense after they let Klay Thompson walk in free agency, and it sounds like they have legitimate interest in one Western Conference star.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Warriors “have been the most engaged team” in trade discussions centered on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. A deal is not close, however, as the Warriors feel Utah’s asking price is way too high.

The Jazz have asked Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody Brandin Podziemski and draft picks in exchange for Markkanen, according to Charania. The Warriors have shown no willingness to give up a package that significant for the 27-year-old Markkanen.

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. Contending teams view the 7-foot forward as a player who could have the type of impact Kristaps Porzingis had for the NBA champion Boston Celtics. Like Porzingis, Markkanen has also struggled to remain healthy and missed 43 games over the last two seasons due to injury.

Markkanen is entering the final year of his contract, so any team that acquired him would likely first want assurances that he would agree to a long-term extension.

We have heard of several notable teams that have interest in Markkanen, and Jazz executive Danny Ainge will almost certainly listen to all offers that come his way.