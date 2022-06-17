Warriors exec drops hint about team’s future

The Golden State Warriors proved on Thursday night that they still have the best core in the NBA when healthy, and it does not sound like president of basketball operations Bob Myers has any intention of breaking it up.

After the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Myers spoke about how he and the team’s front office showed patience even as injuries kept Golden State from contending in recent years. That patience paid off with a fourth championship. Myers indicated he plans to go for a fifth.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do now … keep going I guess,” Myers said during an appearance on NBATV’s postgame show.

The Warriors won 15 games just two years ago in the pandemic-shortened season. They then missed the playoffs again last year and had just 39 wins. Klay Thompson missed both seasons with injuries. Stephen Curry played just five games in 2019-20.

Because of the injuries and age of their superstars, some people felt Golden State should blow their roster up. Myers instead decided to give his core of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green another shot. His confidence in them was rewarded.

The Warriors now have some big free agent decisions to make, and they probably will not be able to keep Andrew Wiggins. Given what Myers said, it sounds like his priority remains keeping his Big 3 intact.