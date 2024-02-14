Warriors eyeing local favorite big man?

The Golden State Warriors may be adding Sideshow Bob to their extended cinematic universe.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote this week that the Warriors will “probably” take a look at veteran big Robin Lopez if and when he becomes available. Lopez, 35, is expected to be bought out by the Sacramento Kings, who just acquired him at the trade deadline from the Milwaukee Bucks in a salary dump.

The seven-footer Lopez is a local favorite who born in California and played his college ball at Stanford University (less than 40 miles away from San Francisco). He had made just 16 garbage-time appearances for the Bucks this season but may still provide value off the bench for a size-needy team.

Golden State is definitely one such size-needy team as their frontcourt consists of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Dario Saric (all of whom range in height from 6-foot-6 to 6-foot-9). Lopez is mostly known for his jokes these days, but there may still be a spot for him on the Warriors, who would be his tenth career team.