Warriors legend criticizes Stephen Curry’s teammates for missing shots

One Golden State Warriors legend feels bad for Stephen Curry’s back because it keeps having to carry the team.

Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry spoke this week on the Dubs’ season. Barry said he loved Curry but did not love Curry’s teammates. The 77-year-old added that Curry’s teammates cheat him out of “at least four or five assists every night” by missing the open looks that Curry gives to them, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Curry is enjoying another phenomenal individual season with 30.4 points per game. But his 5.9 assists per game are indeed well below his career-high number of 8.5 and even below his career-average number of 6.6. Andrew Wiggins at 47.3 percent from the field and Kelly Oubre at 43.9 percent are the Warriors taking the most shots behind Curry this season. Those are definitely mediocre shooting numbers by any measure.

Barry, an NBA champion with the Warriors who played for them back when they were still based in San Francisco, is known for his sharp tongue. Now the non-Curry players in Golden State are his latest targets.