Warriors could be open to trading Draymond Green?

The Golden State Warriors are facing the danger of a second straight losing season, and it may force them to consider a once-unthinkable move.

Speaking this week on his podcast, NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports said that the Warriors could put Draymond Green on the trade market if they do not fare well upon Green’s return from injury.

“I’ll say this. If when Draymond comes back, they don’t fare well, we could see a scenario play out where Draymond will be put out on the market for trade bait,” said Haynes. “We could see that, the way this franchise is going.

“I know a team that would, oh my goodness, I know a team that would salivate if that was the case,” Haynes added. “I’m not gonna mention that … I know a team that would be salivating.”

Green, the former Defensive Player of the Year, is a beloved homegrown Warrior who has served as the team’s emotional leader and a centerpiece of their three NBA championships in the last six seasons. But he will soon be 31 and has tailed off in recent years, in part due to injury.

Klay Thompson is out for the season with a second devastating injury, and Steph Curry is himself nearing 33 years of age. Meanwhile, new additions Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre have looked horrifically bad to start. The Warriors are already facing a huge tax bill. If they are paying all that money just to be non-competitive, it would make sense to at least consider moving Green and the roughly $100 million he is still owed.

H/T NBA Reddit

Photo: Agencia Brasil Fotografias/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0