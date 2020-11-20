Wes Matthews signing 1-year deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing a little addition by subtraction.

The Lakers are signing free agent Wesley Matthews to a 1-year deal worth $3.6 million, according to Shams Charania.

Matthews declined a $2.7 million player option for next season, likely because he knew he could sign for more in free agency.

The veteran shooting guard was a big scorer earlier in his career but has become more of a role player now. He will give the Lakers some three-point shooting, which the team needs after trading Danny Green.

Matthews is a career 38.1 percent 3-point shooter and shot 36.4 percent on threes in 67 games with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. So not only are the Lakers adding an experienced shooter, but they’re also taking one away from another championship contender.