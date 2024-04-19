 Skip to main content
Wizards make big changes after terrible season

April 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Washington Wizards are making some big changes following their terrible season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported on Friday that the Wizards let many staff members go on Thursday. Despite letting so many staff members go, the team apparently is planning to keep Brian Keefe and David Vanterpool for now.

Keefe was hired last summer to serve as an assistant coach under Wes Unseld Jr. Keefe was promoted to interim head coach after Unseld was fired in January.

The Wizards went 7-36 (.163) under Unseld and 8-31 (.205) under Keefe. Both Keefe and Vanterpool were assistants with the Brooklyn Nets before being hired by the Wizards.

Washington went 15-67 this season, which goes down as the worst season in franchise history. Some of that poor finish was expected when the team made the decision to trade Bradley Beal and rebuild. The decision to rebuild apparently didn’t protect many staff members from losing their jobs though.

