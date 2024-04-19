Wizards make big changes after terrible season

The Washington Wizards are making some big changes following their terrible season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported on Friday that the Wizards let many staff members go on Thursday. Despite letting so many staff members go, the team apparently is planning to keep Brian Keefe and David Vanterpool for now.

ESPN Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: The Wizards let go of a number of staff members Thursday, but interim head coach Brian Keefe and assistant David Vanterpool remain with franchise. Front office is starting formal search that will include Keefe as a candidate for full-time job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2024

Keefe was hired last summer to serve as an assistant coach under Wes Unseld Jr. Keefe was promoted to interim head coach after Unseld was fired in January.

The Wizards went 7-36 (.163) under Unseld and 8-31 (.205) under Keefe. Both Keefe and Vanterpool were assistants with the Brooklyn Nets before being hired by the Wizards.

Washington went 15-67 this season, which goes down as the worst season in franchise history. Some of that poor finish was expected when the team made the decision to trade Bradley Beal and rebuild. The decision to rebuild apparently didn’t protect many staff members from losing their jobs though.