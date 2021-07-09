Wizards could hire youngest head coach in NBA history?

The Washington Wizards’ next head coach could be somebody who is even younger than some of their players.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported this week that Charlotte Hornets assistant Ronald Nored recently had a second interview with the Wizards for their head coaching vacancy. Nored, who is only 31 years old, had previously been reported as close to joining Rick Carlisle’s staff in Indiana. But Haynes’ report seems to indicate that Nored could now be gaining traction for the Wizards job.

Nored has been an assistant for the Hornets since 2018. He also previously worked in player development for the Boston Celtics as well as served as the head coach of the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League team.

Not counting player-coaches, the youngest head coach in NBA history was Ryan Saunders, who became Minnesota Timberwolves head coach at just 33. The youngest head coach currently in the NBA is Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault at 35. Nored would break both records and is even younger than current Wizards players Robin Lopez (33), Ish Smith (33), and Russell Westbrook (32).

The ex-Butler University guard Nored almost got a big-name coaching job a couple of years back. Now he could be getting his moment with the Wizards as Scott Brooks’ successor.