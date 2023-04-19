Wizards make big front office firing

After a fourth season in five years without playoff basketball, the Washington Wizards are rearranging the deck.

The Wizards have fired general manager Tommy Sheppard, they announced in a statement on Wednesday. Sheppard had also been serving as the team’s president of basketball operations but is now relieved of his duties.

Official: Tommy Sheppard relieved of his duties as General Manager and President.https://t.co/ljtLsF9Msx — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 19, 2023

“Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans,” Wizards franchise owner Ted Leonsis said in the statement. “A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization. I would like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the Wizards organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Sheppard had been with the Wizards for the last two decades. He began in 2003 as the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations under then-GM Ernie Grunfeld. After Grunfeld was fired in 2019, Sheppard got promoted to GM and also later assumed the title of president in 2021.

Granted, Sheppard was not always a popular figure and even alienated a Wizards franchise icon. With the team going 35-47 in back-to-back seasons and having a lot on the agenda for this summer (such as the respective free agencies of Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma), ownership has officially decided to go with a new voice.