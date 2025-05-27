WNBA releases findings of Angel Reese racist claims

The WNBA on Tuesday released the findings of their investigation into claims of racism towards Angel Reese.

Reese got heated with Caitlin Clark after being on the receiving end of a hard foul in her Chicago Sky’s season-opening game at the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis on May 17. The WNBA said a day later that it was investigating claims that racist comments were made during the game towards Reese.

On Tuesday, the WNBA released its findings and said they did not find any evidence of racism directed towards Reese.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it,” the league said of the claims.

What was going on?

If there were no racist comments being made towards Angel Reese, then what happened? Well, a theory later emerged that suggests some noises were made while Reese was attempting free throws. It turns out that a fan was mimicking a high-pitched laugh from streamer “FlightReacts” that has turned into a famous meme. The laugh sounded like a dolphin but may have sounded to some like monkey noises.

Monkey noises unsubstantiated

Not only was the WNBA unable to substantiate the claims, but we’re also learning that the source of the original racism claims was extremely dubious and appeared to stem from some X user who wasn’t even at the game.

“It’s really nasty and racist in this arena,” the X user wrote in a since-deleted post.

That may have been all it took for the league to look into the matter. Truthfully, Reese likely had nothing to do with the situation.

Reese’s Chicago Sky had begun the season 0-3 entering play on Tuesday. The 23-year-old from LSU has averaged 9.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in her second season in the WNBA.