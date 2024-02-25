Woman threatens Christian Wood amid dispute over baby

Christian Wood has a lot more to worry about than just getting healthy for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers big man received attention online Saturday after being threatened and accused by a woman via social media.

The woman, who goes by the name Tee (@himynamesteee on Instagram), has over 2 million followers and seems to be looking for attention and potentially money. She posted on Instagram a video, screenshots of some text messages, and a caption in which she told Wood she was going to tattle on him to the Lakers’ brass, such as team owner Jeanie Buss.

Christian Wood is being accused by some woman this morning pic.twitter.com/X5y41E35zX — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 24, 2024

Based on the video, captions and text messages, it seems like the mother of Wood’s child dropped the baby off with a friend and asked the friend to watch the child. The friend, Tee, shared a video of Wood holding a shovel outside a home where she was. The person in the video could be heard telling Wood the child was not there.

Tee called out Wood in her Instagram caption for calling police and accused him of threatening her. She also seemed to threaten to take him to court, and threatened that she was going to tell Buss.

Wood is in his first season with the Lakers and 9th NBA season overall. He’s averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over 17.4 minutes per game in 50 contests this season. He’s dealing with a knee injury currently, and apparently a lot more than just that.