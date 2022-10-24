Zach LaVine ‘likes’ curious tweet about Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf

Zach LaVine may have some explaining to do this week.

The Chicago Bulls guard LaVine sparked a bit of controversy with a curious “like” on his Twitter page. LaVine “liked” a tweet that read in part, “F–k You Jerry Reinsdorf …… Just Go F–k Yourself” (profanity edited by LBS). The tweet was a reference to Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

LaVine has since “unliked” the tweet, but you can see the screenshot of his “like” here.

It is not clear what issue, if any, LaVine might have with Reinsdorf, who has owned the Bulls since 1985. LaVine is now in his sixth season in Chicago, blossoming into a two-time All-Star and being rewarded with a five-year, $215 million max deal from the Bulls this past offseason.

Granted, Reinsdorf is also the owner of the Chicago White Sox. ClutchPoints notes that the original tweet may have been a reference to one-time White Sox target Bryce Harper making his first career World Series over the weekend as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 27-year-old LaVine is native of Washington and is known to be a fan of the Seattle Mariners. Thus, nothing about his anti-Reinsdorf “like” really makes much sense (though there were previous reports that LaVine was losing the support of some in the Bulls organization).