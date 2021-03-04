This viral dunk had fans wanting Zach LaVine in the Dunk Contest

Zach LaVine has proven his prowess at dunks as a two-time winner of the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest. Now fans are hungry for more after he whetted their appetites.

Before Wednesday’s game between his Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans, LaVine decided to show off in the layup line. Check out the dunk he unleashed.

He made that look just way too easy.

LaVine won the Dunk Contest as a rookie in 2015 and again in 2016. He said in February that he didn’t think he would participate in the competition, but fans are hoping he will change his mind.

For record, this is our favorite dunk from LaVine.