Andy Ruiz Jr. says ex-girlfriend hacked his Twitter with weed, prostitutes post

Andy Ruiz Jr. said Saturday that he was hacked by an ex-girlfriend who posted some salacious content on his Twitter account earlier in the day.

A damaging post was shared via Ruiz’s Twitter account Saturday. The post contained videos that showed Ruiz dancing in a kitchen while holding what appeared to be two bags full of marijuana. Other videos/still photos showed him driving to a meeting in Phoenix and appearing to receive an IV in his arm.

“I wanted to share with you what my life behind camp is really like! I love to drink codeine and smoke weed all day long. I also love purchasing prostitutes.After this is going on Meetings to clean my blood to make sure to come out clean when VADA comes to my training camps,” the caption said.

‼️ Astonishing now-deleted tweet from someone who gained access to Andy Ruiz’s account today and made a series of allegations against him… pic.twitter.com/Q5H4RiCd9W — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 19, 2023

Beyond the accusations that Ruiz smokes marijuana, drinks codeine and purchasing prostitues, the allegation says that Ruiz cleans his blood to beat drug tests from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

Ruiz later went on his Instagram Live and said the posts came from his ex-girlfriend, who had hacked him.

“My Twitter got hacked by this b-tch that I know. And she just mad. She’s mad because I’m happy. She’s mad because I’m with my girl. But I didn’t post anything … that’s an evil person … she’s trying to ruin my career,” Ruiz said (censored by LBS).

Ruiz is 35-2 in his pro boxing career. He gained fame in June 2019 after stunning Anthony Joshua with a 7th-round TKO win at Madison Square Garden to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Ruiz lost the rematch in December 2019 and has only fought twice since then.

You can watch his response here but beware of the bad language.